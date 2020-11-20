Storm (STORM) Price Hits $0.0023

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00436584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.35 or 0.02873275 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormx.io . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

