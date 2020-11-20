SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $57,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $354.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.92 and its 200-day moving average is $239.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $356.30.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $320,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,892 shares of company stock valued at $19,117,281. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.