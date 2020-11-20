SVB Leerink Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $327.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BeiGene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.03.

BeiGene stock opened at $281.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.07. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $85,692,034.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,299,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

