SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SVMK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in SVMK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in SVMK by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,191.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,103 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

