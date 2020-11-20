Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

