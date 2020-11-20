Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

