Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stake Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after buying an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after buying an additional 1,172,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

