Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.19

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.19 and last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 447997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.19.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock worth $2,433,205. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

