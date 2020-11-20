The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

BK stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 480,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 989,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 361,937 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $4,640,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

