The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,198,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,733,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

