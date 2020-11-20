The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Conviction-Buy

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

