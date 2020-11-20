The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 39,184 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,184 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $67,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 280,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

