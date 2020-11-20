The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 256,452 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $501.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

