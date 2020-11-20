The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $51,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $4,341,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $186.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

