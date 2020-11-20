The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $457.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

