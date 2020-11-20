The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332,646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $52,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

