The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $50,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

