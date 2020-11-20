The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $52,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $437.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $439.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

