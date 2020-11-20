The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $46.74 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Discover Financial Services worth $46,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 91,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

