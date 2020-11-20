The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $47.14 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $47,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $207,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Illumina by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $299.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

