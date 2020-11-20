The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $49.68 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Moderna worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $607,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,694,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,568,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,966,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,804,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

