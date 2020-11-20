The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.35 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $126.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

