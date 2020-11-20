The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.72 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $50,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 201,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.