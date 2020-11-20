The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $51.75 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of Alliant Energy worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

