The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.18 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $64,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.