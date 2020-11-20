The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $66.49 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,425 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $66,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

