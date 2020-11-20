The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,958,000 after acquiring an additional 183,759 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 697,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,398,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $114.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

