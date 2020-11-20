The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $150.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

