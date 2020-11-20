The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.43% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

