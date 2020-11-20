The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 112,419 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556,421 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of Kinross Gold worth $57,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

