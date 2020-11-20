The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 164,889 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,889 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SEA were worth $49,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of SE stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

