The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 325,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $48,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 388.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in General Motors by 706.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:GM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

