The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 39.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,789,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $50,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

