The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,441 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.43% of M&T Bank worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $120.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.