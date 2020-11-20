The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,255 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $56,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

DLR opened at $143.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

