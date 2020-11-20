The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 141,106 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.31% of Canada Goose worth $61,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 394,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

