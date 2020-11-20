The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,432 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $54,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

