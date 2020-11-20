The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,843 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $65,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $730.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $780.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.61. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

