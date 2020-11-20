The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,342 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $64,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.32, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

