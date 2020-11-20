The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,937 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,772,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $52,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 536,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of TECK opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

