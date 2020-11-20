The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 32,808 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.41% of Group 1 Automotive worth $55,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 155.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

NYSE:GPI opened at $120.98 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.