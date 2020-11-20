The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 460 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of NVR worth $53,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,215.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,210.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,738.70. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

