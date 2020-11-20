The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 582,886 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 582,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of Ares Management worth $45,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $45.01 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,014,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 894,145 shares of company stock valued at $36,635,448. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.