The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Holdings Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of The Shyft Group worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

