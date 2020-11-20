The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Southern by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

