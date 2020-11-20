The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

