The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $73.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.10.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.