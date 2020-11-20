The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $903.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $557.11.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $805.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $641.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,501. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

