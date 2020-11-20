TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TDPAY stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
TOD'S Company Profile
