TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TDPAY stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

