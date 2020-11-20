Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,300 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $3,636,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,148.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,103 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAWW opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

